Tree takes out Trumbull power lines


July 16, 2018 at 7:59a.m.

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A tree fell across the 2900 block of Trumbull Avenue this morning, bringing down power lines with it, the Trumbull County 911 Center reports.

The incident was reported at 7:10 a.m. today near Sixth Street. Ohio Edison was contacted at 7:24 a.m. to respond to the problem, the 911 center says.

