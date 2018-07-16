Tree takes out Trumbull power lines
WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A tree fell across the 2900 block of Trumbull Avenue this morning, bringing down power lines with it, the Trumbull County 911 Center reports.
The incident was reported at 7:10 a.m. today near Sixth Street. Ohio Edison was contacted at 7:24 a.m. to respond to the problem, the 911 center says.
