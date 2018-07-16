TJX moves forward with buffer-zone proposal
LORDSTOWN — TJX Companies Inc. is moving forward with plans to establish a buffer zone between nearby residences and a 1.2 million-square-foot HomeGoods distribution center the company plans to build on a 290-acre site on Ellsworth Bailey and Hallock Young roads.
A company representative provided an update on those plans to village council at a meeting tonight, saying the company has drafted a covenant agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency that would govern the conservation of at least 100 acres the company plans to donate.
Mark Walker, HomeGoods vice president of real estate, told council the company is in talks with Western Reserve Land Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicating to conserving natural resources in Northeast Ohio.
