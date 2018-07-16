Sweeney will sponsor this year's Canfield Fair

BOARDMAN — For the first time in its 172-year history, the Canfield Fair will have a presenting sponsor.

The announcement that Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC will sponsor this year’s fair was made at the Market Street car dealership today.

“They’re the first sponsorship we’ve ever had in 172 years,” said fair board President David Dickey. “The fair board is excited to have a trustworthy and honest company representing the fair board. The fair costs a lot of money to put on, and it’s our duty and job to keep the prices down.”

“We recognize the value of the fair, not only to our family, but to our employees and the thousands of customers we serve in the Valley,” said Alexa Sweeney, company vice president.

The sponsorship amounts to $60,000, she said.

The fair begins Aug. 29 and runs through Sept. 3. The fair will host a media day next week to announce some of the highlights of this year’s events.