Storm knocks out power for some Trumbull County residents


July 16, 2018 at 11:14p.m.

WARREN — A storm came through the area in the late afternoon, but Trumbull County 911 said there were no accidents or incidents.

There are about 194 power outages in the county as of 11 p.m., however, according to the Ohio Edison website.

A majority of the outages are reported in Johnston Township.

