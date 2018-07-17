Storm knocks out power for some Trumbull County residents
WARREN — A storm came through the area in the late afternoon, but Trumbull County 911 said there were no accidents or incidents.
There are about 194 power outages in the county as of 11 p.m., however, according to the Ohio Edison website.
A majority of the outages are reported in Johnston Township.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 3, 2018 4:02 p.m.
Power outages still reported in Trumbull, Mahoning counties after Thursday storm
- July 4, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Trumbull County Storm causes outages
- July 3, 2018 5:32 p.m.
More than 1,500 without power in Trumbull County
- April 4, 2018 9:11 a.m.
WIND STORM | Outages in the Valley
- March 2, 2018 9:58 a.m.
Trumbull hit hardest with power outage today; map link here
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.