Sewer work closes part of Phelps Street


July 16, 2018 at 10:38a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Phelps Street between Boardman and Front streets is closed to vehicular traffic beginning today until further notice for sewer repairs.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500