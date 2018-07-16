Police: 2 killed in drive-by shooting on Ohio interstate

CLEVELAND

Police say multiple shots were fired into a car on an interstate in Cleveland, killing two people.

Cleveland police didn’t immediately release the identities of the two people who were killed in the drive-by shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday at an exit ramp on Interstate 90. Authorities say the victims had gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police say a woman in a vehicle found near the car that was struck by gunfire was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police didn’t immediately say whether they have identified any suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Toys, eyeglasses, cellphones surface in Ohio sewer system

CINCINNATI

Workers in a metropolitan sewer district have amassed an impressive collection of toys, eyeglasses and other objects that made their way through the city’s sewer system.

WVXU radio in Cincinnati reports the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati takes in water from storm drains and sanitary sewers. Most of the water cycling through Hamilton County eventually ends up at the district’s Mill Creek Station. Solid items are stopped by bar screens and transferred to a conveyer belt.

A plant supervisor at the station says items including balls and cellphone have been found. Supervisor Brad Blankenship and co-workers grab the interesting finds and add the sanitized objects to a shelf in the plant.

Blankenship says items on the shelf include a baseball, a miniature rubber duck, eyeglasses and toy cars.

6-month-old girl found unresponsive in car dies, police say

MEDINA

Police say a 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in a car at a park in Ohio and has died.

Medina police say the baby was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car at Ray Mellert Park in the city about 30 miles south of Cleveland. Medina police said that the girl was transported to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police and the Medina County coroner are working together in the investigation.

Authorities say they will release more details on the child’s death once they are known. They say it could be several weeks before the coroner’s office is finished with its investigation.

Trump’s high court nominee donated money to Ohio Democrat

COLUMBUS

President’s Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court once donated money to the Ohio Democrat who is currently running for governor.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh donated $250 to now-gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray’s unsuccessful bid for state attorney general in 1998. The newspaper reports Kavanaugh also donated $1,000 to Cordray’s failed bid for U.S. Senate in 2000.

Cordray and Kavanaugh both worked at the law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, in Washington D.C. They both also clerked for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy – though not at the same time.

Kavanaugh also donated to many Republican candidates over the years.

Woman accused of spray-painting racial slur arrested, police say

TOLEDO

Police say a woman spray-painted a racial slur and other graffiti on a vacant home for sale in northwest Ohio.

The Blade in Toledo reports that police say the graffiti was found Saturday and a suspect was arrested. The newspaper reports Toledo Municipal Court records show 47-year-old Patricia Edelen was charged with misdemeanors including ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief and damaging property.

Court records don’t show whether Edelen has an attorney. No publicly listed phone number could be found for her.

The Blade reports neighborhood residents informed a real- estate agent attempting to sell a client’s house that the slur and “Hail Trump” were painted on the home.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the vandalism was “heartbreaking,” but the response of community residents who cleaned off the graffiti “warms my heart.”

Fire officials: Man operating portable lift is electrocuted

HAMILTON

Fire officials in Ohio say a man operating a portable lift was electrocuted when he made contact with power lines.

The Hamilton Fire Department says the man was killed Saturday.

The victim wasn’t identified and additional details weren’t immediately available.

Hamilton police and the Butler County coroner’s office are investigating.

Authorities ID woman hit by vehicle that left the scene

CANTON

Authorities say a woman walking in northeast Ohio was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.

A statement released Sunday from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the woman who was found on the side of a road in Canton Township was 30-year-old Brianna Marie Lilly.

The sheriff’s office received a call late Saturday night about a woman on the side of the road. Authorities say Lilly died at the scene from her injuries.

Investigators say they know the identity of the driver who left, and charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.

Associated Press