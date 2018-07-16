Opening arguments expected in Tubbs trial


July 16, 2018 at 2:10p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A jury has been selected in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to hear the case of Jermaine Tubbs, 26, who is charged with murder in the April 2017 shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52.

Brooks was killed at a DuPont Street apartment complex during an argument, police said.

Opening arguments before Judge Anthony D'Apolito are expected later this afternoon.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Canfield


Residential
7 bedroom, 8 bath
$359900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500