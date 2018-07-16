Opening arguments expected in Tubbs trial
YOUNGSTOWN — A jury has been selected in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to hear the case of Jermaine Tubbs, 26, who is charged with murder in the April 2017 shooting death of Michael Brooks, 52.
Brooks was killed at a DuPont Street apartment complex during an argument, police said.
Opening arguments before Judge Anthony D'Apolito are expected later this afternoon.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 6, 2018 midnight
Trial starts after defendant rejects plea offer
- February 6, 2018 11:17 a.m.
Murder suspect fires attorney; judge warns against more delays
- February 7, 2018 midnight
Man gets rid of attorney in murder case
- February 5, 2018 10:51 a.m.
Murder suspect rejects plea; trial could start Tuesday
- April 12, 2017 midnight
Police: North Side murder arose from domestic dispute
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.