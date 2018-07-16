ODNR confirms ID of Youngstown drowning victim


July 16, 2018 at 2:41p.m.

BAZETTA — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the identity of the Youngstown man who drowned in Mosquito Lake.

An ODNR spokesman said the victim, Antonio Shaun Randall, 27, swam past the 4-1/2-feet-deep buoys in the water and drowned.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near the beach area.

