ODNR confirms ID of Youngstown drowning victim
BAZETTA — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the identity of the Youngstown man who drowned in Mosquito Lake.
An ODNR spokesman said the victim, Antonio Shaun Randall, 27, swam past the 4-1/2-feet-deep buoys in the water and drowned.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday near the beach area.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 4, 2017 10:15 a.m.
Coroner: Woman found dead in western Lake Erie drowned
- June 9, 2017 11:33 a.m.
ODNR releases 1Q oil, gas production results
- July 15, 2018 10:39 p.m.
Man drowns in Mosquito Lake
- December 24, 2016 12:09 a.m.
Franklin County judge rules in favor of reopening Weathersfield injection well
- July 6, 2017 9:25 a.m.
UPDATE | City PD awaiting coroner's office to confirm ID of motorcycle crash victim
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.