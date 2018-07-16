NY to probe claims Kushners harassed tenants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York state agency is launching an investigation into claims of tenant harassment in a Brooklyn apartment building owned by the Kushner Cos.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Tenant Protection Unit will investigate whether Kushner Cos. violated state housing laws and regulations meant to prevent landlords from disturbing tenants’ peace and privacy.

The investigation comes after a report by The Associated Press uncovered accusations that noisy construction was used to harass tenants.

On Monday, 20 tenants and former tenants of a converted Brooklyn warehouse owned by presidential adviser Jared Kushner’s family real estate firm filed suit against the Kushner Cos. for allegedly making living conditions so intolerable they would leave.

The Kushner Cos. had no immediate response, but told The Associated Press Sunday that it didn’t harass any tenants.