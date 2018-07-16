Mother accused of killing baby with drug-laced breast milk
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania mother killed her 11-week-old son with a lethal mix of drugs in her breast milk.
Samantha Jones was charged Friday with criminal homicide in the April 2 death of her baby.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s office says an autopsy found the baby died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit, the 30-year-old told police she’d been too tired to make the baby a bottle when he awoke crying and instead breast fed him.
A few hours later, the baby was pale and had bloody mucous coming from his nose. He died at a hospital.
Jones told police that she had been prescribed methadone because of a painkiller addiction.
A message seeking comment from her lawyer wasn’t immediately returned Monday.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 29, 2017 5:38 p.m.
Police: 2-year-old dies after ingesting grandma's methadone
- April 2, 2017 midnight
Woman charged in grandson’s death
- February 22, 2017 12:05 a.m.
911 calls, police reports provide more details in Niles infant’s death
- October 1, 2016 midnight
Driver charged in Ohio trooper’s death pleads not guilty
- September 8, 2016 3:35 p.m.
Mom whose baby drank formula laced with heroin gets prison
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.