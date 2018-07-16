A man who was filmed allegedly skinning his dog was taken into custody by Warren City Police after the video surfaced on Facebook
Staff Report
WARREN
A man who was filmed purportedly skinning a dog was taken into custody by Warren police after the video surfaced on Facebook, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
The video was posted a few weeks ago.
The incident is believed to have occurred in Canton.
Animal advocate Jason Cooke said he was tagged in a post that showed the video and “heinous” pictures from the alleged incident on Facebook.
He isn’t sure of the specifics, but “if what happened is what appeared to have happened, I hope he is charged appropriately,” he said.
“Anybody who is willing to do anything like this to any type of animal is a danger to people as well,” he added.
If somebody sees what appears to be abuse on social media, they should immediately call the authorities, he said.
Ohio’s Goddard’s Law, passed in September 2016, raises animal cruelty charges to a felony.
The suspect is in Trumbull County Jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 24, 2017 10:16 p.m.
Warren woman charged under city’s new bestiality law
- January 25, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Warren woman charged under city’s new bestiality law
- April 26, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Local animal advocates warn against 'free to a good home' ads
- April 11, 2017 midnight
Police capture woman charged in January under new Warren bestiality ordinance
- January 5, 2017 midnight
Chicago police investigate video beating of man
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.