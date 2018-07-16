A man who was filmed allegedly skinning his dog was taken into custody by Warren City Police after the video surfaced on Facebook

Staff Report

WARREN

A man who was filmed purportedly skinning a dog was taken into custody by Warren police after the video surfaced on Facebook, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The video was posted a few weeks ago.

The incident is believed to have occurred in Canton.

Animal advocate Jason Cooke said he was tagged in a post that showed the video and “heinous” pictures from the alleged incident on Facebook.

He isn’t sure of the specifics, but “if what happened is what appeared to have happened, I hope he is charged appropriately,” he said.

“Anybody who is willing to do anything like this to any type of animal is a danger to people as well,” he added.

If somebody sees what appears to be abuse on social media, they should immediately call the authorities, he said.

Ohio’s Goddard’s Law, passed in September 2016, raises animal cruelty charges to a felony.

The suspect is in Trumbull County Jail.