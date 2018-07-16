Man faces charges for improperly handling firearm
BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a man Sunday for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to South Schenley Avenue about 5:15 p.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at a vacant building, according to a police report.
Police stopped the vehicle on Hopkins Road and made contact with the driver, identified as Jermayne Brooks, 25, of South Schenley, who informed police he had a gun on him.
Asked if he had a concealed-carry permit, Brooks said he did not, police said. Asked why not, he told police, “Because it’s Ohio,” and he has the right to openly carry a firearm, according to the report.
Police, however, said he was violating laws pertaining to carrying a firearm in a vehicle, saying Brooks had the gun on his person, with ammunition “readily accessible.”
Police took possession of the handgun, holster and magazine, according to the report.
Brooks was taken to the Mahoning County jail and is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday.
Police reported finding numerous outstanding warrants for Brooks for failing to appear in court.
