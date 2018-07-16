Man arraigned in July 8 shooting
YOUNGSTOWN — A man wanted for a shooting July 8 that wounded a man in the leg as well as two other shootings where the same man was targeted but not hit was arraigned today in municipal court.
Bond was set at $40,000 for Nalemn Hasley, 38, of Granada Avenue.
Hasley was arrested after he flagged down a police officer Sunday downtown and said he wanted to turn himself in because he knew there was a warrant for him.
He is in the Mahoning County jail.
