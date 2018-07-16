Liberty receives $10K grant for youth rec program
LIBERTY — Liberty Local Schools received a $10,000 grant from the Youngstown Foundation Mahoning Valley Sports Charities Fund to begin and assist with Phase Two of the Liberty Youth Recreation and Impact Center (LYRIC).
Phase Two includes the addition of additional restrooms stalls, ceiling fans and ventilation, installation of basketball hoops and crash pads, as well as a portable basketball hoop.
LYRIC will be used by the school district to offer its students and community the highest quality programming through its collaboration with the Jewish Community Center.
The JCC will offer programs to the schools as well as the greater community to add value to Liberty Township, Mahoning County, Trumbull County and guests.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 16, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Liberty Youth Recreation Impact Center unveiled Thursday
- June 28, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Campbell library branch to be part of proposed rec center
- January 16, 2018 2:05 p.m.
Local food bank receives $10K for school-pantry program
- July 11, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Robbery charges
- October 31, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Campbell schools launch fundraising campaign for recreation center
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.