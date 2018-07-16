Liberty receives $10K grant for youth rec program

LIBERTY — Liberty Local Schools received a $10,000 grant from the Youngstown Foundation Mahoning Valley Sports Charities Fund to begin and assist with Phase Two of the Liberty Youth Recreation and Impact Center (LYRIC).

Phase Two includes the addition of additional restrooms stalls, ceiling fans and ventilation, installation of basketball hoops and crash pads, as well as a portable basketball hoop.

LYRIC will be used by the school district to offer its students and community the highest quality programming through its collaboration with the Jewish Community Center.

The JCC will offer programs to the schools as well as the greater community to add value to Liberty Township, Mahoning County, Trumbull County and guests.