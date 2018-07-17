Lawyer files suit over Girard speed tickets

GIRARD — A former Ohio attorney general filed a class-action lawsuit that argues drivers on Interstate 80 exceeding 55 mph between Dec. 7, 2017, and Jan. 6 this year were wrongfully ticketed after construction ended.

The normal speed limit on I-80 is 65 mph.

The lawsuit, filed today by Atty. Marc Dann, argues the city knew the reduced speed limit was no longer enforced on the highway because the citations indicated the violation happened in a “non-construction zone.”

“At that time, the legal speed limit on the highway became 65 mph,” Dann said. “We believe more than 7,000 tickets were issued in error during that time.”

In March, city Law Director Brian Kren maintained drivers would not be reimbursed because the Ohio Department of Transportation didn’t remove the 55 mph sign until January. Mayor James Melfi said citations were written based on the sign’s speed limit.

Dann served as attorney general from 2007 until his resignation in 2008.

