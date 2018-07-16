Jury selection underway in Walmart shooting case

YOUNGSTOWN — Attorneys today before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are selecting jurors in the trial of a man accused of a shooting at an Austintown Walmart last year.

Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, faces charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Oct. 30 shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue which wounded a man.

Craig was arrested about a month later by Youngstown police following a foot and vehicle chase on the East Side where police found a 9mm handgun and an extended magazine.

Craig faces federal firearms charges from that incident.