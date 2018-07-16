Jury selection underway in Walmart shooting case
YOUNGSTOWN — Attorneys today before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are selecting jurors in the trial of a man accused of a shooting at an Austintown Walmart last year.
Terrance Craig, 26, of Campbell, faces charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Oct. 30 shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mahoning Avenue which wounded a man.
Craig was arrested about a month later by Youngstown police following a foot and vehicle chase on the East Side where police found a 9mm handgun and an extended magazine.
Craig faces federal firearms charges from that incident.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 16, 2018 9:39 a.m.
Jury selection underway in 2017 shooting death case
- November 29, 2016 10:11 a.m.
Jury selection underway in February murder case
- August 14, 2017 11 a.m.
Jury selection underway in 2016 murder case
- April 30, 2018 11:49 a.m.
Walmart shooting suspect indicted by feds
- June 11, 2018 10:46 a.m.
Jury selection underway in November bar shooting case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.