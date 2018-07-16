Jury selection underway in 2017 shooting death case
YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of an April 2017 shooting death.
Jermaine Tubbs, 26, is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the killing of Michael Thomas, 52, during an argument at a DuPont Street housing complex on the North Side.
Judge Anthony D'Apolito is hearing the case.
