Jury selection underway in 2017 shooting death case


July 16, 2018 at 9:39a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of an April 2017 shooting death.

Jermaine Tubbs, 26, is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the killing of Michael Thomas, 52, during an argument at a DuPont Street housing complex on the North Side.

Judge Anthony D'Apolito is hearing the case.

