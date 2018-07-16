Human trafficking trial continued after plea deal rejected

YOUNGSTOWN — Trial set for today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for trafficking two of his female relatives has been continued.

David Kalna, 37, was to go on trial today before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after telling the court Wednesday he refused a plea deal that would have given him a 13-year sentence.

Later in the week Kalna informed the court he would take a plea deal and Judge Krichbaum informed court officials he would not need a jury pool.

However, this morning, Kalna informed the court that he decided again to refuse a plea, so the case is being continued.

A new date has not been set yet. Kalna faces a total of 33 years in prison if convicted of all charges: