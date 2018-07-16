Chicago police: Man killed by police appeared to be armed

Associated Press

CHICAGO

Footage from body-worn cameras and surveillance cameras shows that a black man who was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun, authorities said Sunday.

Chicago’s police superintendent says he ordered the release of body camera footage from the shooting of a black man by officers quickly to address any misinformation and maintain calm in the city. He says there’s no question that 37-year-old Harith Augustus was armed when officers encountered him Saturday on Chicago’s South Side.

Four protesters were arrested in a clash in the city Saturday, and some police officers suffered minor injuries from thrown rocks and bottles, some of which were filled with urine. Officers pulled people to the ground and struck them with batons. Two squad cars also were damaged.

Augustus, 37, died of multiple gunshots wounds on the city’s South Side, medical examiners said. He wasn’t a known gang member and had no recent arrest history, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Meanwhile, in Massachusetts, a police officer and bystander have died from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer’s gun and fired following a vehicle crash and a foot chase.

Authorities say Weymouth officer Michael Chensa was shot multiple times Sunday and died from the injures at a hospital.

Officials say an unidentified elderly woman also died after being hit by stray bullets in a nearby home.