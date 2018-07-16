Bond set at $100K for a man accused of dragging state trooper

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a man accused of dragging a state trooper a mile and a half late Thursday.

Visiting Judge David Fuhry set the bond today in municipal court for Jamel Patton, 22, of Campbell on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Reports said the trooper pulled Patton over on Kirk Road for driving with no headlights and Patton drive away at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour before the trooper managed to let go.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries.

Patton turned himself in the next day.