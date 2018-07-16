Baby hit with high chair, police report

YOUNGSTOWN

A 1-year-old child was hit by a high chair thrown during a fight between a Youngstown couple Saturday evening, according to a police report.

Michael Barr, 35, was charged with possession of drugs and domestic violence Saturday, and Crystal Moore, 28, was charged with domestic violence that day. Both are being held in the Mahoning County jail.

Barr told police he got in Moore’s face while they were arguing about a food-stamp card they sold for money.

Then, Barr alleged Moore hurled a high chair at him but missed and hit the child’s neck and chest.

Barr said he took the child and tried to go upstairs, but Moore grabbed him by the chains around his neck and pulled him down. Police reported there were marks on his neck consistent with the story.

The child’s grandmother is taking care of the child as both parents are incarcerated.

A court date is pending.

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Donte Perry, 26, faces drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday about 7:44 p.m., according to a police report.

Police said they conducted a random registry search on a Blue Cadillac stopped at a red light on Market Street and discovered the car was stolen.

Police searched Perry and found suspected marijuana in his pocket, and what appeared to be heroin in his wallet, the report said.

Perry is scheduled to appear in the Youngstown Municipal Court Monday morning.

Painting returned

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who is accused of stealing a painting from Roberto’s Italian Ristorante on West Federal Street returned it Sunday after the owners shared surveillance footage of her walking out with it, according to a Facebook post.

The post said the painting theft happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday while the downtown restaurant was busy, and the woman walked with a cane.

A post asking for help identifying the thief was shared a couple of hundred times by the restaurant owner.