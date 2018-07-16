Alert: State Route 11 north ramp to I-80 east to close in one hour
The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that state Route 11 north ramp to Interstate 80 east in Austintown closes at 8 p.m. tonight until 4 a.m. Tuesday for pavement work.
The detour will be Route 11 northbound to I-80 westbound to Route 46. This work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between Route 11 and state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue). The entire project is scheduled to be completed by early November, ODOT said.
