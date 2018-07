Agenda Tuesday

Austintown-Boardman-Mahoning County Joint Communication District, 9 a.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St., Boardman.

Lordstown Board of Public Affairs, 4 p.m., administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Jackson Township trustees, 7 p.m., special meeting, 10613 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Milton Township trustees, 5 p.m., special meeting, fire department, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Milton Township trustees, 7 p.m., regular meeting, fire department, 15990 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Niles City Council, 4:05 p.m., civil-service commission, conference Room A, city building, 34 W. State St.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., board of education office, 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Workforce Development Board, 8 a.m., Dutch Village Inn, 150 OH-14, Columbiana.

Youngstown school board, 11:30 a.m., academic- distress commission, room 10, East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

