1-year-old struck with high chair in domestic dispute

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A 1-year-old child was hit by a high chair thrown during a fight between a Youngstown couple Saturday evening, according to a police report.

Michael Barr, 35, was charged with possession of drugs and domestic violence Saturday, and Crystal Moore, 28, was charged with domestic violence that day. Both are being held in the Mahoning County jail.

Barr told police he got in Moore’s face while they were arguing about a food-stamp card they sold for money.

Then, Barr alleged Moore hurled a high chair at him but missed and hit the child’s neck and chest.

Barr said he took the child and tried to go upstairs, but Moore grabbed him by the chains around his neck and pulled him down. Police reported there were marks on his neck consistent with the story.

The child’s grandmother is taking care of the child as both parents are incarcerated.

A court date is pending.