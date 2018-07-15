METRO DIGEST || Heritage Manor volunteer honors

Volunteer honors

YOUNGSTOWN

Heritage Manor Rehabilitation & Retirement Community will recognize its volunteers at 2 p.m. Friday at Heritage Manor, 517 Gypsy Lane. Volunteers help with arts and crafts, bingo and baking. Thomas Lareau and Manya Tsitrin will receive special recognition for their many hours of service.

Others to be honored are Frances Allen, Ted Aron, Les Apple, Jordan Cohen, Luis Santiago Castro, Henry Diamond, Aaron Duval, Art Einzig, Paula Ferguson, Ben Gomez, Darrell Gordon, Jerry Haber, Booker Kessler, Sam Kooperman, Sanford Kessler, Thomas Lareau, Elliot Legow, Eugene Mallen, Florence Mirkin, Dr. Mark Perlman, Neil Schor, Allan Sharapan, Marilyn Sniderman and Manya Tsitrin.

Heritage Manor is a not-for-profit provider of health, housing, social and spiritual services. It is an agency of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Food bank award

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Foundation has awarded $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley toward the upgrade and installation of cooling equipment to ensure that millions of pounds of produce are safely stored and kept fresh for distribution to 148 member agencies.

The agencies fulfill more than 15,000 requests for food assistance each week in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. For more information on the Food Bank, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org.or call 330-792-5522.

Staff reports