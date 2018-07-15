Today's 77-mile bike run benefits West Side Cats

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

If you were to examine a tally sheet listing all of the animals that have been a loving part of Alicia Flinders’ life, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see why going on a long motorcycle ride would be a no-brainer for her.

“I once had nine horses, four dogs, a few cats, ferrets and raccoons. I’ve had a whole menagerie of animals,” the Niles woman recalled.

This time, though, it was to benefit a shelter for cats that led to Flinders joining forces with her boyfriend, David Wild of Lowellville, to be among an estimated 40 riders who took part in Sunday’s seventh annual West Side Cats Bike Run & Summer Festival that began and ended in Austintown Township Park on Kirk Road.

Proceeds from the 77.6-mile run through Mahoning and Trumbull counties are to benefit West Side Cats, a 10-year-old nonprofit, no-kill and cage-free shelter that specializes in treating and housing sick and injured cats, noted Christine Wilson, a 1.5-year volunteer.

This year’s funds will be particularly helpful, because the all-volunteer facility is to move from its Youngstown location at 2217 Mahoning Ave. to 4305 Market St., Boardman, on or near Sept. 1, Wilson explained.

Last year’s event raised about $3,500, and this year’s goal is $5,000, noted Dave Childers, the bike run’s coordinator.

