One person drowns in Mosquito Lake today
Staff report
CORTLAND
One person drowned and another nearly drowned at Mosquito Lake today, according to the Trumbull County Dispatch.
It happened near the beach by the main entrance to the beach in the state park, the dispatch report said.
The call came out at about 6:15 p.m.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
This is a developing story. Watch Vindy.com or read Monday’s Vindicator for additional details.
