Man drowns in Mosquito Lake

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP

One man died, and another person nearly drowned Sunday at Mosquito Lake State Park, according to the Trumbull County Dispatch Center.

The drowning happened at the beach near the main entrance to the park near state Route 305.

Dispatch took the first call about them at 6:15 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and local police and fire agencies assisted in the rescue and recovery.

The victims were transported to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Their identities had not been released as of press time.

A woman who took two rafts into the water to help a group of people pull the drowned swimmer to shore said she predicted something bad might happen.

The woman, told her friend she was concerned because the group had gone so far out in the water.

“I said, “Man, that’s trouble waiting to happen,” she said. There were about 10 people near a buoy in the water that identifies the outer limit of the swimming area at the beach.

“They should not be out that far for no reason. They were way out there,” she said.

“She was worried to death,” a friend agreed.

The first woman said she heard someone in the group yell to call 911 and that a male in the water “wasn’t responsive.”

She retrieved two plastic rafts and took them into the water and gave them to the group to use to bring the swimmer out of the water.

The group formed a human chain and eventually brought him to the beach.

A man who was on shore at the time said someone was “working on him,” but he didn’t look like he had a good chance to survive because of his coloring and the fact that he had foam coming from his mouth and nose.

Hailey Anglin, 12, of Struthers was riding her bicycle in the area with her brother, Dominic, 9, when the man was brought to the shore.

She said the man’s coloring didn’t look normal. They also gave oxygen to a second man, she said.

“It’s very sad. You just never know,” Hailey’s mother, Jennifer Janis said of this type of tragedy occurring at a normally fun place like the beach.

The group that apparently was involved was speaking with an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources when the The Vindicator arrived about an hour after the incident.

None of them wanted to talk about what happened, and one man threatened a Vindicator reporter with bodily harm if he published any photos of them.

ODNR is investigating.