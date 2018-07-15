Gunfire kills two inside car on interstate in Cleveland


July 15, 2018 at 6:41p.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Police say multiple shots have been fired into a car on Interstate 90 in Cleveland, killing two people.

Cleveland police didn’t immediately release the identities of the two who were killed in the drive-by shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday at an exit ramp on I-90. Authorities say each of the victims had gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police say a woman in a vehicle found near the car that was struck by gunfire was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police did not immediately say whether they have identified any suspect or suspects in the shooting.

