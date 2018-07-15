Gunfire kills two inside car on interstate in Cleveland
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Police say multiple shots have been fired into a car on Interstate 90 in Cleveland, killing two people.
Cleveland police didn’t immediately release the identities of the two who were killed in the drive-by shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday at an exit ramp on I-90. Authorities say each of the victims had gunshot wounds to the head and body.
Police say a woman in a vehicle found near the car that was struck by gunfire was grazed by a bullet and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police did not immediately say whether they have identified any suspect or suspects in the shooting.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 14, 2018 10:43 a.m.
Mardi Gras marred as 3 killed, 5 wounded in New Orleans
- January 24, 2017 9:33 a.m.
Police: Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run of officer found
- November 9, 2017 9:46 a.m.
Ohio authorities say shooting suspect killed self on I-75
- February 5, 2018 12:33 p.m.
2 victims of Sunday crash had left vehicle when they were killed
- February 20, 2018 8:25 a.m.
Fleeing car crashes into tree during police chase, killing 2
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.