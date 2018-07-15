COURTS

columbiana county

divorces asked

Brittany Tyler, of 11024 Wayne Bridge Road, Lisbon v. Phillip Tyler, of 1070 Norwood Drive, Beaumont, Texas.

Samantha Cunard, of 3759 Silliman St., New Waterford v. Roy Bates, of 36531 state Route 30, Lisbon.

Bobbie Triner, of 502 Southview Drive, East Liverpool v. Derik Gendron, of 2509 7th St., Maumee.

dissolutions asked

Michael Davis, of 46435 state Route 46, New Waterford, and Lorraine Davis, of 333 W. Salem, Columbiana.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Paul Shamrock Sr. et al v. Lawrence L. Robinson Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC et al v. Mark T. Miller et al, foreclosure.

Sharon Genet v. Windsor House at Doylestown Health Care Center et al, dismissed.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Cindra S. Dolan et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Russell Jobes, dismissed.

Linda Swanson v. Gary Swanson, dismissed.

Ladraya S. Phillips v. Nehemiah D. McGaha, dismissed.

Christina A. Davis v. Michael Diehl, dismissed.

Jugenheimer Associates LTD v. Baron Pet Care Inc. et al, settled.

Denise Raddatz et al v. Auto Owners Insurance Co., settled.

Thomas Thorpe et al v. Eric W. Goswell, settled.

James S. White v. Raquel Smith et al, settled.

Woodland Trails Condo Unit Owners Association Inc. v. David Ovesny et al, settled.

John D. Davis v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc. et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Mark Goff, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Vincent Mariano Jr. et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Nicole D. Basch and Matthew J. Basch.

Fred Spahlinger and Lisa Milone.

Nathan J. Cramer and Tianna J. Cramer.

Divorces granted

Amanda D. Hite v. Justin C. Hite.

Jamie Metz v. Terrance Metz Jr.

Michelle L. Garbrandt v. Troy A. Garbrandt.

Domestic cases dismissed

Alicia R. Wiseman v. Matthew T. Wiseman.

Keith J. Callihan v. Juliann Golembowski.

Wanda O. Hughes v. Matt D. Schall.

Dominik D. Boyce-Musser v. Conni Jarvis.

MAHONING COUNTY DOCKET

NEW COMPLAINTS

John Loveland Jr. et al v. Cortia Jackson et al, jury demand.

Robert T. Courtney v. Genevieve M. Huba et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donald Benedis et al, money.

Barbara Daniels v. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co., jury demand.

Samuel D. Pipino v. Michael A. Young, jury demand.

John L. Winters v. R & J Trucking Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Mark Giambattista et al, money.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Gary W. Kohler Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Bryson S. Iscuria v. Donald Y. Yoho III, other torts.

Elaina N. Mulac v. Naomi Duecaster et al, other torts.

Geico Choice Insurance Co. v. Cornell Kennedy, complaint.

Bank of America NA v. Christopher M. Miller et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jeremy Pruett et al, money.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Cleveland L. Burton et al, foreclosure.

Robert Angelo v. Bishop of Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown et al, notice of appeal.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Norma Espada, money.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007-4 v. Ryan T. Hofus, money.

American Express National Bank v. Eyad Alkhateeb, money.

Arthur Gerthung Jr. v. Austintown Township Board of Appeals, notice of appeal.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Todd D. Newland et al, foreclosure.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Peter Riddle, money.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Robert K. Medina Jr. et al, money.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Joan E. Maloy, money.

City of Campbell Ohio v. Christopher L. Costello Sr. et al, money.

M&T Bank v. The B&O Brewery LLC et al, foreclosure.

Joan E. Williamson v. Antonine Sisters Adult Day Care Inc. et al, other torts.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. CES Group LLC et al, complaint.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. CES Group LLC et al, complaint.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. John J. Snow, money.

Regency Finance Co. v. Scott O. North et al, foreclosure.

Gregory Sarisky v. Ford Motor Co., jury demand.

Waste Management of Ohio Inc. v. James Delgratta et al, complaint.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Nathaniel Armstrong III et al, money.

M&T Bank v. Arkadiy Senderov et al, foreclosure.

Katie Lauer v. Felix Savon et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Unknown Surviving Spouse of Sandra Y. Penny et al, money.

Breanna Keener v. FCA US LLC, jury demand.

John Loveland Jr. et al v. Cortia Jackson et al, jury demand.

Robert T. Courtney v. Genevieve M. Huba et al, other torts.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Donald Benedis et al, money.

Barbara Daniels v. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co., breach of contract.

Samuel D. Pipino v. Michael A. Young, complaint.

John L. Winters v. R&J Trucking Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Wells Fargo Bank National Association v. Elizabeth A. Goolsby et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Kendall Investments Inc., complaint.

The Huntington National Bank v. Robert M. McCormick et al, foreclosure.

Richard Warren v. Kessler Marketing Group Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Richard Warren v. Boardman Molded Products Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.