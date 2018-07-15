CORRECTION
CORRECTION
The seventh annual West Side Cats Bike Run & Summer Festival will take place all day today at Austintown Township Park. The date of the event was incorrect in a story on Page A4 of Saturday’s editions.
Verifiable errors, omissions, and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 14, 2018 12:07 a.m.
West Side Cats Bike Run & Summer Festival is Sunday at the Austintown Park
- July 10, 2017 8:40 a.m.
WORTH A LOOK
- August 1, 2017 midnight
CORRECTION
- July 17, 2017 12:04 a.m.
West Side Cats and Pawz 2 Adopt Me team up for fund-raiser
- June 30, 2016 midnight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.