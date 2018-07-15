BUSINESS DIGEST || New product

New product

VIENNA

Millwood Inc. announced it has added a new product to its packing line.

“The Product Protector” is a solid steel frame with a rubber bumper that attaches to a forklift, which protects pallets from damage from a forklift.

The company said the product is small, weighing 37 pounds, but can sustain up to a 30,000-pound impact without failure. A zinc coating on the steel helps prevent corrosion.

“The Product Protector makes pallet lead board damage a thing of the past,” said David Haubert, regional sales manager for the company’s Midwest region. “Reduced pallet damage means reduced product damage.”

Plumbing project

NORTH JACKSON

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Service, a full-service residential and commercial plumbing contractor, announced it has been selected to complete the plumbing in the construction of a new PurFoods fulfillment center.

PurFoods provides nationwide delivery of fully-prepared, refrigerated meals that meet certain nutritional guidelines, providing them to organizations such as Meals on Wheels.

Komar will install the underground and finished plumbing for the center.

“We are eager to complete another large-scale commercial project. It is great to see another large company expanding to the Mahoning Valley,” said Thaddeus Smith, Komar Anchor president.

The multi-million dollar project is slated to be complete this fall.

New member

CORTLAND

The Builders Association recently welcomed a new member, David A. Grayson of Miller-Yount Paving.

MYP is a full-service site development company based in Cortland.

Joining the Builders provides the company with access to education and training, contract negotiation support and a pool of technical, administrative and support resources.

The organization represents employers in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence counties and partners with 15 skilled trades.

Hospital donations

EAST LIVERPOOL

East Liverpool City Hospital recently presented three local charities with donations.

The charities are The Christina House, the Community Resource Center and the Columbiana County Humane Society.

The donations were supported by a recent staff event, with a basket raffle raising $3,000.

“The basket raffle is just one way we can bring our employees and our community together. East Liverpool City Hospital has always strived to give back to the community we serve, and this is yet another way we can reach out and show that we care,” said Amy Cunningham, program director of wound care for the hospital. “The Wound Care Center staff was excited to have their aviary-themed basket win the votes for the best basket, but they are truly more excited to donate the proceeds to our community.”