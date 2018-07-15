Bunny rescue open house is Saturday

Bunnies in Baskets, an F5RS and a 501(c)(3) rescue and sanctuary, will host a “Summer Fun with your Adopted Bun” open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Old School Marketplace, 11836 South Ave., in the basement of building “E.”

For information, visit orgsites.com/oh/F5RS. Nail trimming and grooming will be available and there will be a Scentsy consultant on hand.