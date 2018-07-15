Agenda Monday

Austintown Board of Education, 6 p.m., executive session, central office, Dr. David Ritchie Legacy room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Coitsville Township trustees, 7 p.m., fire levy public meeting, town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Girard Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., special meeting, conference room, mayor’s office, city hall, 100 Main St. SE.

Howland Local school board, noon, administration office, 8200 South St. SE.

Lakeview school board, 6 p.m., high-school media center, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.

Lordstown Village Council, 5:30 p.m., streets, sidewalks, public parks, buildings, grounds and general-improvement committee, caucus room, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Lordstown Village Records Commission, 5:30 p.m., council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Park Commissioners Community Engagement Standing Committee, 10 a.m., McMahon Hall, MetroParks Farm, state Route 46, Canfield.

Salem Board of Zoning Appeals, 7 p.m., city hall, 231 S. Broadway Ave.

