Valley kids, adults take train rides today to yesteryear

YOUNGSTOWN

Cory Smith’s two grandchildren are much too young to remember the Mahoning Valley’s steel-producing days, but they know how to crank out enjoyment from a slow caboose ride.

“They loved it,” the Youngstown woman said, referring to the two youngsters, Amelia, 1, and Eliza, 2. “I had to hold them in their seats; they were investigating everything.”

Among the things the toddlers found interesting on the light-green Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad transfer caboose were the lower portion of a bunk bed, a wood-fire furnace, platforms at both ends and a whistle, which was often blown as the car backed up.

The children were among those who took rides on the caboose during the Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association’s open house today at the Jim Marter Yard, 1340 Poland Ave.

During the four-hour event, the MVRHA also was hosting a “Bring them Home” campaign to raise money to return several hot-metal and other cars, many of which were used to transport steel-making materials, to the site.

