TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR Schedule
TODAY
8 a.m.: Gate C opens
9 a.m.: Open Class Draft Horse Halter judging, Draft horse area
10 a.m.: Open Class Drive-in Draft Horse & Pony/Half linger Hitch Show, Draft Horse Ring
10:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Livestock sale
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Motorcycle Show, Bazetta Road
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
2-3 p.m.: Kick It Up Cloggers, Historical Stage
2:30 p.m.: Truck & Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions, Grandstand
4 p.m.: Geauga Highlanders Pipes & Drums, strolling act/Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring
4-5 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage/Rock N Country Cloggers, Historical Stage
6 p.m.: Geauga Highlanders Pipes & Drums, strolling act
6-9 p.m.: Blue Siren performance, Bicentennial Stage
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
7-10 p.m.: Damian Knapp Acoustic, Historical Stage
10 p.m.: Gates close
SUNDAY
8 a.m.: Gate C opens
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring
9-9:30 a.m.: Rooster Crowing Contest, Oak Grove
10 a.m.: Skillet Tossing Contest, Draft Horse Ring
10-10:30 a.m.: Pastor Spencer nondenominational service, Historical Stage
11 a.m.: Corn hole tournament, Oak Grove
Noon: Cow milking contest, milking parlor
1 p.m.: 4-H public speaking contest, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall
1-3 p.m.: Binge performance, Bicentennial Stage
1-5 p.m.: Rides open
2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction/Dress a Kow Contest, Universal Show Ring
2:30-4:40 p.m.: Thomas Toth performance, Historical Stage
5 p.m.: Demolition Derby, Grandstand
5-7 p.m.: Tyler Jenkins Trio performance, Historical Stage
6-11 p.m.: Rides open
6-9 p.m.: Legends of Music, Bicentennial Stage
8 p.m.: Gates close
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks display after the Demolition Derby
Source: Trumbull County Fair Board
