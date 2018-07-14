TRUMBULL COUNTY FAIR Schedule


July 14, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

TODAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Open Class Draft Horse Halter judging, Draft horse area

10 a.m.: Open Class Drive-in Draft Horse & Pony/Half linger Hitch Show, Draft Horse Ring

10:30 a.m.: Jr. Fair Livestock sale

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Motorcycle Show, Bazetta Road

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2-3 p.m.: Kick It Up Cloggers, Historical Stage

2:30 p.m.: Truck & Tractor Pull by Full Pull Productions, Grandstand

4 p.m.: Geauga Highlanders Pipes & Drums, strolling act/Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

4-5 p.m.: Gordon’s Martial Arts, Bicentennial Stage/Rock N Country Cloggers, Historical Stage

6 p.m.: Geauga Highlanders Pipes & Drums, strolling act

6-9 p.m.: Blue Siren performance, Bicentennial Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

7-10 p.m.: Damian Knapp Acoustic, Historical Stage

10 p.m.: Gates close

SUNDAY

8 a.m.: Gate C opens

9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Saddle Horse Show, Sawyer Ring

9-9:30 a.m.: Rooster Crowing Contest, Oak Grove

10 a.m.: Skillet Tossing Contest, Draft Horse Ring

10-10:30 a.m.: Pastor Spencer nondenominational service, Historical Stage

11 a.m.: Corn hole tournament, Oak Grove

Noon: Cow milking contest, milking parlor

1 p.m.: 4-H public speaking contest, Jr. Fair Exhibit Hall

1-3 p.m.: Binge performance, Bicentennial Stage

1-5 p.m.: Rides open

2 p.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Cheese Auction/Dress a Kow Contest, Universal Show Ring

2:30-4:40 p.m.: Thomas Toth performance, Historical Stage

5 p.m.: Demolition Derby, Grandstand

5-7 p.m.: Tyler Jenkins Trio performance, Historical Stage

6-11 p.m.: Rides open

6-9 p.m.: Legends of Music, Bicentennial Stage

8 p.m.: Gates close

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks display after the Demolition Derby

Source: Trumbull County Fair Board

