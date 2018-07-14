Wanted man’s shoes give him away

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man wanted for a shooting about a year ago, who led police and U.S. Marshals on a foot and vehicle chase Thursday, was found after his red shoes were spotted sticking out of the woods.

Sequan Clinkscale, 24, has additional charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons after being arrested about 4:30 p.m. beside a garage on Chatham Lane, reports said.

Reports said marshals got a tip that Clinkscale, who was wanted in a July 20, 2017, shooting, was at a home on Eliot Lane.

When marshals went there Clinkscale ran when he spotted them.

Officers and marshals tracked Clinkscale to the garage and were able to spot the red shoes he was wearing sticking out of a pile of weeds.

Beside a garage next door , marshals found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly set bond for Clinkscale at $45,000 during his arraignment in municipal court Friday.

Clinkscale was wanted for firing several shots at a man who was riding a bicycle in the 300 block of North Truesdale Avenue. The man told police a car drove by him and stopped on Quinn Street. Clinkscale got out of the car and fired several shots before driving away, the man said.

The man was not injured. Police collected nine spent .40-caliber shell casings from the street, and a nearby house had five bullet holes in it.