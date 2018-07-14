OTHER TRUMP DEVELOPMENTS

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Before Michael Avenatti began representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal fight against President Donald Trump in February, he was virtually unknown outside of the California legal community. But in less than six months the litigator has become one of Trump’s chief critics. Last week, the no-holds-barred lawyer, who seems to have an endless supply of trash talk, tweeted that he would run against Trump if the president seeks re-election and no one else with a good chance of defeating him steps up.

Trump is spending the weekend at one of his private golf courses in Scotland. Aides say Trump will be preparing for his Monday summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at the presidential palace in Helsinki.

Earlier Friday, Trump attacked CNN, NBC News and the British tabloid The Sun on his trip to Britain. During a news conference Friday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump attacked NBC’s Kristen Welker for what he called dishonest reporting following her question about relations with NATO.

Trump also suggested Friday that getting North Korea to disarm will take longer than anyone would like. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed to “complete denuclearization” at a summit last month, and Trump said Friday, “a lot of good things are happening.” He cited a halt in North Korean nuclear and missile testing. He also said “some sites were blown up.”

Source: Associated Press