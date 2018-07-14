Marshall entrance to I-680 closed

YOUNGSTOWN

The ramp from Marshall Street to Interstate 680 northbound is closed through 6 a.m. Monday for bridge repairs. The detour will be Mahoning Avenue to North Bella Vista Avenue. This $9.7 million project, to make repairs to 12 bridges along I-680 between state Route 711 to just south of U.S. Route 224 ,is scheduled to be completed by July 2021.

$2 million bond set in sex case

WARREN

Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court set bond at $2 million Friday for Jamey L. Sprankle, 46, of Union Street Southwest, on 21 sex charges.

Sprankle pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, six of gross sexual imposition, six of pandering obscenity involving a minor and six of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

Sprankle went to prison for nine years in 2005 after being convicted in Trumbull County on three counts of rape.

This time, the possible penalty for the rapes he’s accused of committing is life in prison. The alleged victim is a young girl.

Ex-patrol commander files appeal

COLUMBUS

Brian Holt, former commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Southington Post, who was demoted from lieutenant to sergeant following an internal-affairs investigation regarding a vehicle crash involving his wife, has appealed his discipline to the Ohio State Personnel Board of Review.

Holt’s rank reduction, which included a pay reduction, was effective June 6. His appeal is dated June 14. Holt is currently assigned to the Canfield Post of the highway patrol. John F. Myers of Akron is Holt’s attorney.

So far, the appeal only involves a notice of appeal, not reasons for the appeal.

An internal affairs investigation indicated that Holt “exploited” an error by one of his troopers by contacing a Warren prosecutor “in an attempt to have her case dismissed.” He also failed to take corrective action regarding the trooper’s error, the highway patrol said.

City schools set band-camp dates

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Schools Band Camp begins July 30 and runs through Aug. 22 in the East High School band room. Transportation will be provided at designated sites on the city’s North and East sides.

“Marching band is one of the highlights in any musician’s life, and we are looking forward to another good year in support of our Golden Bear football team,” said Shawn Marko, band director. “In addition to our regular schedule of 10 games, we will again be marching in the two downtown parades with other travel opportunities being planned.”

The marching band will debut new uniforms this season, and Marko says they look great. This year’s band camp runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 to Aug 3 and Aug. 6 through Aug. 10; and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 to Aug. 17 and Aug. 20 to Aug. 21.

Meal plans at Lowellville schools

LOWELLVILLE

Lowellville Local Schools, 52 Rocket Place, will offer healthy meals every school day, school officials say. Breakfast will cost 50 cents; lunch will cost $2 for students in grades kindergarten to sixth and $2.25 for students in grades seven through 12. Children may qualify for free meals or for reduced price meals. Reduced price is 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch. Applications are available at the main office.

Detour ahead in Liberty

LIBERTY

The Trumbull County engineer has announced that Liberty Street/Jones Road between state Route 193 and Motor Inn Drive will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for painting beams on the Interstate 80 overhead bridge. The recommended detour route is north on state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue), west on state Route 304 (Church Hill Road) and south on US Route 422 (State Street).

Weekend garage sale to aid dogs

AUSTINTOWN

A garage sale fundraiser to benefit Every Dog Matters, a local rescue group, will take place this weekend.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday.

Items in the sale include clothes, furniture, home decor, small appliances, lamps, and more.

The sale is at 6385 Fairview Road.