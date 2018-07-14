Man wanted for dragging OSP trooper turns himself in

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man wanted for dragging a state trooper surrendered to city police Friday.

Jamel Patton, 22, of Kenmore Avenue, turned himself in about 2:25 p.m. at the Austintown Township Police Department shortly after charges of first-degree felonious assault and third-degree failure to comply charges were filed in Youngstown Municipal Court.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Investigators said Patton was the driver of a car that a trooper for the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over about 11:25 p.m. Thursday on Kirk Road near Meridan Road for driving without headlights.

Investigators said Patton sped away with the trooper clinging to the door before he was able to let go when the car slowed down.

Another trooper chased the car but could not catch it. The trooper who was dragged was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Court records show that Patton had entered an intervention in lieu of conviction plea in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he was arrested in June 2017 with a gun and heroin and cocaine.

Reports said at the time of his arrest that Patton also had $1,185 and the gun was found in his pockets. He was searched after reports said he was acting very nervously and told police, when asked his age, he did not know how old he was.