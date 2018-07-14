Downtown rockin' tonight with Fiction Forest at B&O

YOUNGSTOWN

Well-known local bands, JD Eicher, The Vindys, and Spirit of the Bear were among 15 groups slated to appear at today’s Fiction Forest event at the B&O Station by the Mahoning River, downtown.

Spirit of the Bear, whose members are all Boardman High School graduates, co-sponsored the event with Summit Radio – heard on 90.7 in Youngstown. The band members talked about their indie rock style of music and the strong music community in Youngstown that enables events like Fiction Forest to be successful.

Members of Spirit of the Bear are Jamie Vitullo on drums, Mike Perorazio on electric bass guitar, Ethan Schwendeman and Danny Svenson, both on keyboard, and James Harker, guitarist and singer.

Fiction Forest, organized by Brian McCale and Amy Fobes, began at 3 p.m. and was scheduled to end at 1 a.m. Sunday.

