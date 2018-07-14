Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Marva Barnes and James Smith, Youngstown, boy, July 11.
Demetrios and Natalie Tsikouris, Campbell, girl, July 12.
John and Jessica Masters, Youngstown, girl, July 12.
Mary Lynn Casanova and Colin Ingram, Youngstown, girl, July 12.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Raquel Ogletree and Stefon Alexander, Warren, girl, July 11.
Alexandria Blaine and Nicholas Parrish, Niles, boy, July 12.
Robert and Lindsay Porter, Niles, boy, July 12.
Timothy and Edna Weaver, Middlefield, boy, July 12.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.