ACTION clergy breakfast

YOUNGSTOWN

St. John Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., will host the ACTION Clergy Breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. Pastor Gayle Cantinella is the host pastor. This breakfast will be in preparation for the new issues campaign. RSVP for count by Sunday by emailing eaulen@aol.com.

New pastor at Westminster

BOARDMAN

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, welcomes the Rev. Adam Rodgers to his new position as church pastor. After a yearlong search, the Rev. Mr. Rodgers was elected pastor in May. His first sermon was given July 1.

Pastor celebration

GIRARD

The leadership of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church will host an anniversary dinner for the Rev. J. Dwayne Heard, who is celebrating his 10-year anniversary. A dinner will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Mahoning Country Club, 710 E. Liberty St., and will be a black-and-white formal. Tickets are $30. Ad sponsorships also are available.

Guest speaker to be hosted

The morning service at the Youngstown church on Himrod Avenue at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 will host guest speaker, the Rev. Everett Jennings of New Life Cathedral Church, Oakland Park, Ill. A potluck dinner in the church’s center will follow the service. For information, call Rosetta Carter at 330-941-0475 or the church at 330-746-7190.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

Chehab to be hosted

SHARON, PA.

Sts. Peter & Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., will host the Rev. Hicham Chehab on Sunday. The Rev. Mr. Chehab, a former Muslim, converted to Christianity following years of studying to become an Imam. For information email pastordeal@stspeterandpaullcms.com.

S.W.A.T. job program

YOUNGSTOWN

Sword of the Lord Global Ministries Outreach Center, 907 Catalina Ave., and Just in Time Employment/Consulting Agency will host S.W.A.T (Sword, Word And Truth) from 6 to 7 p.m. July 26, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. Don’t fight the battle alone. Victory is ours together. Job and life coaching appointments will be available for those who want further assistance.

Journaling class

CANFIELD

Join Ursuline Sister of Youngstown Eileen Kernan to explore how the ancient traditions of journaling can help you dialog with your inner wisdom, gain insight into your life and discern how movement in your life will guide your future. There is no prerequisite to attend these class, which will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 and Sept. 6 at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 4250 Shields Road. There is no cost to attend but free-will offerings will be accepted.

Conference on tap

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a conference retreat from 7 p.m. July 22 through noon July 28. Cost is $525 and includes retreat, lodging and meals. Commuter rate is $375 and includes retreat, meals and refreshments. To register, call 724-964-8886 or visit www.vmesc.org by Tuesday.

Bus trip to Sugar Creek

YOUNGSTOWN

Greater Friendship Mother’s Ministry, 646 Lakewood Ave., will sponsor a bus trip to Sugar Creek on Aug. 4. The cost will be $60 per person. The bus will be stopping at different locations in Ohio’s Amish country. For information, contact Pecola Howell-Hunter at 330-747-7373.

Path to Wholeness program

GIRARD

Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host Path to Wholeness with guest speaker John Michael Thornton at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Thornton will speak about “Psychic Pollution.” The public is invited to attend.

Bus trip planned

SOLON

The parishioners of St. Rita Parish in Solon invite the public on a one-day bus trip to Fremont for a Saints and Sinners Tour on Sept. 13. A local historian will take attendees on a 90-minute tour of the area that includes Grace Lutheran Church, Our Lady of the Pines Retreat Center and St. Ann Catholic Church.

The cost is $80 per person, and the deadline to register is Aug. 8. The motor coach will depart from St. Rita Church, 32820 Baldwin Road. For information, contact Cindy Jeric at 330-963-0808 or email at LadyCynthiaJ@Windstream.net.

Programs at Unity Centre

GIRARD

Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor Lloyd Road, will host Armand and Angelina for a concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and a native flute shop at 9 a.m. Sept. 22. The public is invited to attend.

Vacation Bible schools

CANFIELD/AUSTINTOWN: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will host its annual vacation Bible school for children age 3 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday to Friday. The theme will be “On the Farm.” The program will take place at the Mahoning County Experimental Farm Classroom, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, the first two days. The final day will take place at the church in Austintown. There will be a picnic on the last day. The program will include crafts, games, gifts, music and fun. The event is free and open to all children in the age range. Register online at www.redeemer-Austintown.org or contact the church at 330-799-7823.

AUSTINTOWN: Bethel Austintown, 3807 Mahoning Ave., will host Kids Cool Weekend Polar Blast vacation Bible school from 10:10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Lunch will be provided daily. This is a free program for children age 4 to sixth grade. For information call 330-799-9350 or visit Bethel Austintown on Facebook.

YOUNGSTOWN: Wedgewood Park Evangelical Church, 1944 S. Meridian Road, will host vacation Bible school from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. July 23-27. The theme will be “Shipwrecked: Rescues by Jesus,” and will feature Bible stories, verses, songs, snacks and hands-on explorations anchoring kids in the truth that Jesus carries them through life’s storms. The program is free for children from age 4 to sixth grade. For information, visit www.wedgewoodparkchurch.com.

AUSTINTOWN: Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5253 W. Webb Road, will host a vacation Bible school from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. July 23-27. For information or to register online, visit austintowngrace.com.

BOARDMAN: Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road, will host a vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday. Children of all ages are welcome.

HUBBARD: Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, will host vacation Bible school from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday for children from kindergarten through sixth grade (completed). To register, call 330-534-0084 or visit vbspro.events/p/chestnutridgecog.

BOARDMAN: Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host vacation Bible school from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16 and 17. The theme is “GEARS.” For information or to volunteer, call the church office at 330-758-4527.

NEW MIDDLETOWN: Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., will host Rolling River Rampage vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. .

