Youngstown’s oldest continuously inhabited residence receives a state historic marker

YOUNGSTOWN

It’s been a long time coming, but the city’s oldest continuously inhabited residence on its original site received an official state historical marker.

And it wouldn’t have happened without the work of former Youngstown school history teacher Penny Wells, local historian Vince Shivers, and a group of students from the Youngstown Underground Railroad Research Team.

In 2005, they began looking into whether the Kyle-McCollum House at 1458 McCollum Road was part of the Underground Railroad.

It turns out it wasn’t.

But Wells and the students were able to find records showing the West Side home had the designation as the city’s oldest continuously inhabited house.

“It’s very important to the history of the city,” Wells said Friday at a ceremony unveiling the historic marker. “We’re interested in preserving our history for future generations and the marker helps people identify this house’s place in history.”

The house was built by War of 1812 veteran Joshua Kyle and his wife Mary. It was completed in 1813.

