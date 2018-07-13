Youngstown’s oldest continuously inhabited residence receives a state historic marker
YOUNGSTOWN
It’s been a long time coming, but the city’s oldest continuously inhabited residence on its original site received an official state historical marker.
And it wouldn’t have happened without the work of former Youngstown school history teacher Penny Wells, local historian Vince Shivers, and a group of students from the Youngstown Underground Railroad Research Team.
In 2005, they began looking into whether the Kyle-McCollum House at 1458 McCollum Road was part of the Underground Railroad.
It turns out it wasn’t.
But Wells and the students were able to find records showing the West Side home had the designation as the city’s oldest continuously inhabited house.
“It’s very important to the history of the city,” Wells said Friday at a ceremony unveiling the historic marker. “We’re interested in preserving our history for future generations and the marker helps people identify this house’s place in history.”
The house was built by War of 1812 veteran Joshua Kyle and his wife Mary. It was completed in 1813.
Read MORE in Saturday's VINDICATOR.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 11, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Kyle-McCollum House gets historical marker
- July 10, 2018 10:33 a.m.
Kyle-McCollum House gets state historical designation
- February 22, 2017 midnight
State GOP committee to decide Trumbull dispute
- November 13, 2012 11:26 a.m.
Soldiers Monuments in the Valley
- September 27, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Alexander Frankfort Day offers activities to celebrate Struthers' history
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.