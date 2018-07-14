Youngstown mom hears shot, knocks, son falls in door

YOUNGSTOWN

It was just before 4 a.m. Friday when Sandra Moss said she heard three shotgun blasts at her back door.

Then someone was banging on that door,

and when she opened it, her son Delmas Pippin, 38, fell through the doorway.

Pippin was wounded and died later at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital of the wounds he suffered at his home in the 700 block of Wilbur Avenue on the South Side.

His death is the city’s ninth homicide of 2018.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said Pippin was “accosted” as he was coming home. He said detectives were trying to figure out if he was the victim of a robbery or if he had been targeted.

Inside her home, which was dark despite the sunshine outside, Moss was folding clothes and said she wants police to find whoever killed him as quickly as possible.

“I just want whoever did it to be caught, that’s all,” Moss said. “My son didn’t mess with no one. He was well liked.”

