White Texan pleads guilty to threatening black neighbors


July 13, 2018 at 12:02p.m.

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a 64-year-old white man has pleaded guilty to harassing his black neighbors at a Dallas-area apartment complex.

Glenn Eugene Halfin of Grapevine pleaded guilty Thursday to interfering with an African-American family's housing rights. Halfin faces up to a year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine.

Court documents indicate Halfin in December bought a doll, fashioned a noose from a rope and hung the toy on railing by a staircase to intentionally intimidate his neighbors. They lived in the unit above his residence.

The family also alleged their vehicles were targeted with eggs and dog feces.

Records show Halfin was evicted in January amid a state investigation leading to a stalking charge. The federal complaint was in June.

A lawyer for Halfin didn't immediately return a message Friday.

