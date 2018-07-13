White Texan pleads guilty to threatening black neighbors
Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a 64-year-old white man has pleaded guilty to harassing his black neighbors at a Dallas-area apartment complex.
Glenn Eugene Halfin of Grapevine pleaded guilty Thursday to interfering with an African-American family's housing rights. Halfin faces up to a year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine.
Court documents indicate Halfin in December bought a doll, fashioned a noose from a rope and hung the toy on railing by a staircase to intentionally intimidate his neighbors. They lived in the unit above his residence.
The family also alleged their vehicles were targeted with eggs and dog feces.
Records show Halfin was evicted in January amid a state investigation leading to a stalking charge. The federal complaint was in June.
A lawyer for Halfin didn't immediately return a message Friday.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 28, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Judge blasts 'good college student' for criminal behavior
- November 2, 2016 10:39 a.m.
UPDATE | Suspect in Iowa officer shootings is in custody
- October 25, 2017 midnight
Son pleads guilty to raping mother
- May 2, 2017 6:41 p.m.
White ex-officer pleads guilty in black man's slaying
- October 29, 2017 midnight
Man pleads guilty to raping young girl and her mother
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.