Trump: Escalation is possible with US, Iran
Associated Press
BRUSSELS
President Donald Trump on Thursday forecast an unspecified “escalation” between the United States and Iran after his withdrawal from a landmark deal that provided sanctions relief for Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Trump’s remarks came as his administration pressed European nations at a NATO summit to cut off all funding that Iran may use to foment instability in the Middle East.
Trump asserted that Iran was treating the U.S. with more respect, although there’s no evidence to support that, and predicted Tehran will seek negotiations as reimposed sanctions bite.
“I would say there might be an escalation between us and the Iranians,” Trump said at a news conference in Brussels.
“They’re treating us with much more respect right now than they did in the past and I know they’re having a lot of problems and their economy is collapsing. But I will tell you this, at a certain point, they’re going to call me and they’re going to say ‘Let’s make a deal,’ and we’ll make a deal.’ But they’re feeling a lot of pain right now,” he said.
Over the opposition of European allies, the president in May pulled out from the 2015 nuclear deal involving Iran, the U.S. and other world powers. Washington’s reinstating of economic penalties has worsened Iran’s already-hobbled economy.
