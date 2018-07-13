UPDATE | Man sought after trooper injured in traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN — State troopers from the Canfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are looking for a West Princeton Avenue man they say dragged a trooper for a mile and a half late Thursday following a traffic stop on the West Side.

Jamel Patton, 22, faces a first degree felony charge of felonious assault as well as a third degree felony charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Investigators said Patton was the driver of a car that a trooper pulled over about 11:25 p.m. Thursday on Kirk Road near Meridan Road for driving without headlights and Patton sped away with the trooper clinging to the door before he was able to let go when the car slowed down.

Another trooper chased the car but could not catch it. The trooper who was tragged was treated and released from St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for his injuries.

Court records show that Patton had entered an intervention in lieu of conviction plea in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after he was arrested in June 2017 with a gun and heroin and cocaine.