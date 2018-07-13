A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

July 5

Identity fraud: A Dobbins Street man found out his credit-card account had been compromised.

July 8

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Clyde Street man said his 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was used without permission.

BOARDMAN

July 7

Arrest: After pulling him over near Overhill Road, police arrested Dontraile L. Price, 19, who listed addresses on Stratford Road in Boardman and West Heights Avenue in Youngstown. He was wanted on a felony warrant from Canfield charging telecommunications fraud.

Auto theft: A 2018 Honda Civic was stolen in the 800 block of Boardman-Poland Road.

Criminal damaging: A Lealand Avenue man noticed someone had driven through and done an estimated $100 worth of damage to his lawn.

Theft: Jesus M.D. Arroyo, 28, and Maribel T. Maldonado, 54, both of West LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, were charged with stealing $25 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Arrest: Authorities took Geoffrey A. Cowher, 36, into custody after stopping his vehicle near Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard. Cowher, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court bench warrant charging failure to comply with a court order.

Drugs: Officers on Market Street pulled over then charged Donna L. Ross, 57, of Dunbar Avenue, Austintown, with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Ross had a small bag that contained a white powder she admitted was cocaine, as well as a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, a report showed.

Arrests: Police received information that several boys were trying to enter vehicles at the Boardman Plaza before charging three teens, two age 15 and one age 16, with obstructing official business after alleging they had fled on foot from authorities near Salinas Drive. One of the boys also was charged with falsification and resisting arrest, accused of providing a false name and causing an injury to an officer’s thumb as he escorted the teen to the ground.

Theft: Ationna C. Crues, 25, of Lanterman Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with purposely neglecting to self-scan $88 worth of items, including a dress, while in Walmart.

Theft: Police took into custody Dominique D. Ezell, 32, of West Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, after having pulled her over near South Avenue and upon learning that she was wanted on six township warrants charging theft. Ezell was accused in several shoplifting situations last month at Walmart.

Theft: Officers near Market Street and Midlothian Boulevard arrested Raymond L. Johnson Jr. of Willis Avenue, Youngstown, on a theft charge, related to a June 21 shoplifting incident in which $40 worth of merchandise was stolen from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian. Johnson, 26, also was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court on a theft count.

July 8

Arrest: Deion S. Harris, 24, who listed addresses on Applecrest Court in Boardman and West LaClede Avenue in Youngstown, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Southern Boulevard. Harris was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging failure to comply with a court order.

Misuse of a credit card: A New Castle, Pa., woman found out her missing debit card had been used to make about $300 worth of fraudulent charges at two Boardman locations.

Theft: A man in his 20s reportedly stole three sticks of deodorant from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Domestic violence: Gary M. Duraney Jr., 29, of Flora Lane, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged Duraney had punched her face, causing the accuser to fall while holding their child.

Theft: A man in his late teens or early 20s reportedly stole $45 worth of phone chargers from Walmart.

Theft: William E. Fox of Ridgelawn Avenue, Youngstown, and Timothy D. Banks of Woodbine Avenue, Struthers, both 24, were charged after $667 worth of power tools and other items were stolen from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd. Fox also was charged with obstructing official business, when, authorities alleged, he led them on a foot chase before being apprehended while hiding in a nearby shed.

Theft: Timothy D. Banks of Woodbine Avenue, Struthers, was charged after police alleged Banks, 24, intentionally failed to self-scan $115 worth of groceries while in Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive.

July 9

Arson: Police and firefighters responded to a fire in a trash bin that belongs to a business in the 4200 block of Market Street. The bin, which sustained little damage, contained roofing materials, paint cans and other noncombustible items, leading a fire official to believe the fire had been intentionally set, a police report stated.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole about $1,518 worth of clothing that included two hooded sweatshirts from the Victoria Secret Pink store in Southern Park Mall.

Domestic violence: Evan W. Stevens, 42, of Pinetree Lane, Boardman, faced domestic-violence and unlawful-restraint charges after his wife alleged Stevens pushed her into a closet and held the door closed, then, after the accuser got out, pushed her to the ground, all during an argument that started apparently after the victim had announced her intention to leave him.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Mathews Road and South Avenue reportedly led to the discovery of a bag of syringes and a pipe with suspected drug residue in the car, though the report contained no arrest information. The passenger reportedly fled on foot before being apprehended a short time later, the report stated.

Theft: A man discovered a laptop computer and other property missing from his vehicle after having left a Boardman-Canfield Road fitness center.

Theft: An Oregon Trail woman noticed a $50 air-conditioning unit had been taken from a storage area.

Criminal trespassing: A woman alleged her son’s former girlfriend entered their Meadowbrook Avenue apartment through a bedroom window and refused to leave.

Criminal mischief: A Youngstown woman left a Boardman-Canfield Road discount store and saw a scratch on her car’s driver’s-side door.

Stolen property: Police in the 7100 block of Tiffany Boulevard stopped Latoya M. Martin, 35, of Cordova Avenue and charged the Youngstown woman with receiving stolen property and criminal simulation after alleging the Oldsmobile Bravada had been stolen in Youngstown. In addition, a phony $100 bill was found in Martin’s wallet, they further alleged.

Theft: A woman reported six pieces of jewelry missing from her Kentwood Drive apartment, for an estimated loss of more than $1,500.

July 10

Aggravated menacing: An Oakley Avenue man alleged his girlfriend’s former boyfriend sent him a text message threatening to kill the accuser and his son.

Arrest: Authorities arrested Kimberly P. Hanley, 64, at her Forest Hill Drive home on a charge of violating a protection order after the Poland woman’s former husband, who has such an order against her, alleged Hanley pulled into the Boardman Plaza, then yelled obscenities at him and another person.

Recovered property: A 2018 Honda Civic that had been stolen was found abandoned in the 6600 block of South Avenue.

Arrest: Shomore I. Deniro, 25, of Pembrook Road, Austintown, surrendered on a warrant charging her with defrauding a rental agency or hostelry, a first-degree misdemeanor, after a Feb. 11 situation in which Deniro was accused of failing to pay a $206 balance of her bill for having stayed at Days Inn, 7393 South Ave.

Assault: A Youngstown woman alleged a man had dropped her off at a Southern Boulevard women’s clinic and, after a long wait with her, encouraged the accuser to get into his vehicle to leave, at which time he punched her forehead area before dropping her back off at the business.

Theft: A Southern Boulevard man alleged a former employee failed to return a $300 cordless screw gun.

July 11

Arrest: A traffic stop on Southern Boulevard led to the arrest of Alex I. Cherney, 37, of Terrace Drive, Boardman, who was wanted on two warrants, including one from Struthers charging him with reckless homicide.

Auto theft: A South Avenue woman reported a man stole her 2005 Toyota Scion.

Attempted theft/criminal damaging: A Leighton Avenue man told police two boys rode bicycles onto his property and tried to remove a four-wheel vehicle from his truck bed.