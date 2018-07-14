Saturday bike run, fest will benefit cats, dogs

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

The seventh annual West Side Cats Bike Run & Summer Festival is Saturday at the Austintown Township Park.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., and bikers can take off between 10 to 11 a.m.

The fee for the bike run is $15 per bike, $10 per passenger and $10 for the separate bike show from 1 to 5 p.m.. Bikers get free lunch after their bike run.

All proceeds from the event will benefit West Side Cats and All About Pawz, a shelter for dogs.

“We have big hearts, we love animals, and we enjoy doing this every year,” said West Side Cats bike run coordinator Dave Childers.

Families are encouraged to stop by the free summer festival to enjoy food and live music by JD Eicher, Terry & Diane McCabe and Anvah.

Vendors will sell motorcycle accessories and pet supplies at the event.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on VIndy.com.